IF THEY WERE CONCENTRATION CAMPS, THE TRUMPBOTS WOULD BE DEMONIZING THE JEWS:

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., gave a speech condemning "cosmopolitan elites" and their plan to weaken America through their international network and their control of big business.





Hawley made the remarks Thursday at the National Conservatism Conference in Washington, D.C., a gathering of nationalist thinkers organized by Yoram Hazony, an American-Israeli professor.





Aside from referring to Jesus as a "Jewish rabbi," he didn't mention the Jews by name in the speech. But critics of the speech found parallels to the use of the term "rootless cosmopolitan," an anti-Semitic smear popularized by Joseph Stalin in the mid-20th century. Nazis also used "cosmopolitan" as an anti-Semitic term.





Said Hawley, "For years the politics of both Left and Right have been informed by a political consensus that reflects the interests not of the American middle, but of a powerful upper class and their cosmopolitan priorities. This class lives in the United States, but they identify as 'citizens of the world.' They run businesses or oversee universities here, but their primary loyalty is to the global community."