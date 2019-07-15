July 15, 2019
IF IT TASTES LIKE BEEF, IT IS BEEF:
Burger King has fun 'game' for customers: Guess if your burger is meat (MELISSA LOCKER, 7/15/19, Co.Exist)
Burger King has a dare for its customers. The fast food chain recently launched two plant-based burgers in Sweden, one a meatless version of the classic Whopper and the other a chicken-free version of its chicken sandwich, called the "Rebel Whopper" and "Rebel Chicken King" respectively. The chain is so convinced that its vegetarian versions are indistinguishable from the animal-based versions that it is daring their customers to tell the difference.
