July 23, 2019
#HETOO:
Cory Booker says he 'will not sit down with Louis Farrakhan' (Times of Israel, 7/23/19)
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, clarified that he would not meet with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, a notorious anti-Semite."I will not sit -- I will not sit down with Louis Farrakhan, period. And I reject anybody who preaches that kind of bigotry and hate towards other Americans," he said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."
No matter the good work of the Nation in the black community, such anti-Semitism must be anathema.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2019 12:00 AM