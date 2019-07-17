I know the vast majority of Republicans in the House, in their hearts, condemn @realDonaldTrump 's racist tweets and words of recent days. It saddens me that Mr. Trump's insistence on partisan warfare prevents them from voting their hearts and, more importantly, their conscience.

It's the same playbook. "Go back to where you came from" and "if you don't like it you can leave" have always been dripping with racism. Always. pic.twitter.com/CCnoWwT9fU