July 17, 2019
HE KNOWS HIS BASE:
Trump attacks on 'the squad' drive wedge between campaign and critical voters (David M. Drucker, July 17, 2019, Washington Examiner)
President Trump's incendiary claims that his Democratic critics in Congress are un-American are driving a deep wedge between his 2020 campaign and critical elements of the coalition he needs to secure a second term.Suburban women and college-educated whites sidelined doubts about Trump and provided support crucial to his victory over Hillary Clinton. But many, fed up with the president's antics and rhetoric, defected to the Democratic Party in midterm elections two years later. Senior Republican strategists are warning that Trump's divisive attacks on the four female minority congressional Democrats could permanently exile these key voting blocs, costing the president reelection."Republicans want this election to be about the economy and judges. If it's about Trump's tweets and temperament, it's likely that Democrats will have an enthusiasm advantage," said Alex Conant, a GOP operative who has advised presidential candidates.
White identity politics drives Trump, and the Republican Party under him (Michael Scherer, The Washington Post)
Trump won the 2016 election with the help of blue-collar white voters, some of them longtime Democrats, who are more conservative on immigration and more likely to embrace racial solidarity. Two years later, the 2018 midterm election showed suburban and college-educated whites recoiling at the same policies and statements, propelling Democrats to recapture control of the House."Trump is proposing a giant swap: Republicans can no longer count on suburban women and we will continue to lose college-educated men and women, while we increasingly pick up working white Americans without college degrees," said Ari Fleischer, who was a White House press secretary for President George W. Bush and who has spoken with Trump campaign advisers about their strategy for increasing turnout.
As much as conservatives would like to dismiss Donald as an accident that happened to our party, Donald knows that it is precisely his racism that will appeal to the Right and that they will defend him no matter what, so long as he maintains his racist course.
MORE:
Poll: Most Americans call Trump's tweets targeting 4 congresswomen 'un-American' (7/17/19, Susan Page, USA TODAY)
More than two-thirds of those aware of the controversy, 68%, called Trump's tweets offensive. Among Republicans alone, however, 57% said they agreed with tweets that told the congresswomen to go back to their "original" countries, and a third "strongly" agreed with them. [...][T[he dispute could be costly for Trump among some key voters in his bid for a second term. Three-fourths of the women polled called his tweets offensive. Independents by more than 2-1 said they were "un-American."Overall, 59% called the president's tweets "un-American."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 17, 2019 11:21 AM