HE DOESN'T GET TO RUN AGAINST HILLARY AGAIN:





For all the talk about why Donald Trump was elected president while losing the popular vote and how he could win again, one of the least discussed results of the 2016 election offers valuable lessons for Democrats.





An astounding 7.8 million voters cast their presidential ballots for someone other than Trump or Hillary Clinton. The two biggest third-party vote-getters were Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson (almost 4.5 million votes) and the Green Party's Jill Stein (1.5 million voters). But others received almost another 1.9 million votes as well.





Libertarians and Greens may try to convince you that this reflects growing support for their parties. It doesn't.





Their strong showing was due to the unpopularity of the two major-party nominees.