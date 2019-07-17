HAPPILY, IT DIDN'T TAKE FOREVER:

A lot of Chicago Cubs fans have waited a long time to see them win the championship. In this case, it feels like forever.





How many people can say they went to the very first World Series game at Wrigley Field?





That was in 1929, and future Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens was there. He was in the box seats behind third base a few Octobers later, too, and saw Babe Ruth call his shot.





"Very definitely," Stevens told The Associated Press this week by phone from Florida. "He pointed his bat."