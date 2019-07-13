GREAT ENOUGH FOR YOU YET?:

Customs and Border Protection agents at a facility in Yuma, Arizona, are facing allegations of sexual assault and mistreatment of migrant children, according to documents obtained by NBC News. The outlet reviewed nearly 30 accounts from government case managers dating from April 10 to June 12 that detail an environment in which kids were allegedly neglected, denied basic provisions, and verbally and physically abused by those running the facilities. This mirrors the dismal conditions that have been criticized in Texas border facilities, like those in El Paso and Rio Grande Valley.





One 15-year-old Honduran girl described being sexually assaulted by a CBP agent during a pat-down. She said the agent "put his hands down her bra, pulled down her underwear and groped her" while laughing and speaking to other agents in English, leaving her feeling humiliated.





In another case, a boy recounted officers using offensive slurs in Spanish, calling children "puto" while giving orders. Retaliation by agents was also mentioned in the reports. In one such instance, after a group of children complained about the taste of their water and food, CBP agents allegedly removed the mats from their cells, leaving them to sleep on concrete. Detainees in Yuma also report being denied phone calls, regular showers and clean clothes, going to bed hungry, and being detained longer than 72 hours.