GOT HIS NUMBER:

In one of the most recent reported dispatches filed on June 22 Darroch criticized Trump's fraught foreign policy on Iran, which has prompted fears in global capitals of a military conflict, as "incoherent" and "chaotic."





"It's unlikely that US policy on Iran is going to become more coherent any time soon. This is a divided Administration," he wrote, according to the Mail.





He allegedly said the president's assertion, that he called off retaliatory missile strikes against the Iranian regime after a US drone was shot down because it risked killing 150 Iranians, "doesn't stand up."





"It's more likely that he was never fully on board and that he was worried about how this apparent reversal of his 2016 campaign promises would look come 2020," Darroch reportedly stated, referring to the next presidential election.