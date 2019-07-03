GONNA NEED MORE SHAKES:

Members of the far-right Proud Boys men's group and their allies will rally in D.C. on July 6, just a week after violence at rival Portland rallies ratcheted up tensions between groups on both the right and left. The Proud Boys event and a rival counterprotest threaten to add even more tension for what's already shaping up to be a hot, strange week in Washington.





The Proud Boys--self-described "Western chauvinists" who adhere to a dizzying array of rules, including restrictions on how much they can masturbate--will be joined by a number of right-wing internet personalities at the "Rally for Free Speech" at D.C.'s Freedom Plaza.





The event's website lists a number of right-wing internet provocateurs, including conservative smear-pusher Jacob Wohl, anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer, British far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos, and former Pizzagate promoter Jack Posobiec.