DUDE, YOU WERE AMERICAN ALL ALONG:





He was sworn in earlier Friday in Dallas after taking the final steps in the naturalization process, including answering six questions correctly about U.S. civics and history.





Applicants are allowed to miss four questions. Andrus went 6 for 6, but it wasn't easy.





"I was really nervous," Andrus said of taking the citizenship oath. "When I was repeating, I was like, 'Let me slow down. This thing is a lot more nerve-racking than playing baseball for sure.' I never felt like this."





Andrus is the fourth and final member of his immediate family to gain citizenship after his wife, Cori, became a naturalized citizen and his two children were born in the U.S. His mother has her residency card, and his brother Erickson was granted political asylum.





Andrus said that he first came to the U.S. at age 15, signed with the Atlanta Braves at 16, and received his residency card at age 25. His journey to becoming an American ended Friday.