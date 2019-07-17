DONALD'S VERY FINE BASE:

CNN interviewed white supremacist Richard Spencer during a Tuesday segment on President Donald Trump's racist tweets, in another example of a news outlet normalizing far-right radicals by giving them a mainstream platform.





The segment on Jake Tapper's The Lead covered neo-Nazis' support for Trump's racist attacks on four progressive congresswomen of color. The spot included an interview with Spencer who said Trump is playing a "con game" and that his attacks were not racist enough.





"He gives us nothing outside of racist tweets," he said. "And by racist tweets, I mean tweets that are meaningless and cheap and express the kind of sentiments you might hear from your drunk uncle while he's watching [Sean] Hannity."