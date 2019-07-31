July 31, 2019
DONALD WHO?:
US to extend Iran nuclear sanctions waivers - report (TOI STAFF and AP, 7/31/19, Times of Israel)
The Trump administration will reportedly announce the renewal of sanctions waivers this week allowing foreign firms to work on Iran's civil nuclear program.According to a Washington Post report Tuesday, US President Donald Trump backed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's recommendation at a White House meeting last week to extend the waivers despite objections from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton.
