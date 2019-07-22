July 22, 2019
DONALD IS AN "ACTIVE MEASURE":
Wow. One of the on-air reporters at pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN) is a Russian national *currently* on the payroll of Kremlin propaganda outlet Sputnik News.— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) July 22, 2019
He's been working at both outlets simultaneously since 2017.https://t.co/r0OL7hBfYV
Here it is: "Active Measures," the first part of THE REPORT, our new podcast documentary on the Mueller Report.— Lawfare (@lawfareblog) July 19, 2019
All summer, we will present this audio experience of the special counsel's findings, in a format more digestible than 448 pages of text.https://t.co/Jio0Q2rz3z
