DOGS TO THE WHISTLER:

The accusation that Cummings and Sharpton actively hate "Whites" -- not America generally, but only "Whites" -- stood out. And white supremacist contributors to the hate site "Stormfront" picked up on the wording as well, taking it as a signal that the president is on their side.





"Is this the first time DJT has explicitly stood up for White folks?" one asked. "Or has he apologized yet? More of this, Donnie, and you might win next year!" (The president has not apologized.)





Others on the site agreed, echoing the sentiment that Sharpton hates white people, with some adding that all black people hate white people and that the feeling is "mutual." One added a hopeful note about what Trump's comments mean: "For an American President to call a black person racist will hopefully embolden thousands of Whites to do the same against other non-Whites." Yet another said Trump got "bonus points" for his tweet capitalizing the word "Whites," as is often a custom in these forums.





As has been repeatedly observed, many white supremacists who contributor to forums like Stormfront are skeptical and critical of the president because of his relationships with Jewish people. Anti-Semitism, Nazism, and Holocaust denial run deep in these circles, and while Trump has sometimes employed anti-Semitic rhetoric, he doesn't go nearly as far as some of these bigots would like and he has Jewish family members. In the discussion of Trump's remarks, some of the Stormfront contributors continued to express skepticism about the president for being "close to the jews," but they welcomed his attack on Sharpton and "blacks in general."