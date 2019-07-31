July 31, 2019
CUTTING TO THE BONE:
Survey Shows Most Trump Voters Don't Find 'N-Word' Offensive (David Badash, July 30, 2019, Alternet)
Take one other seemingly clear-cut example of racism: the use of the n-word to describe African Americans. Polls show that Democrats and Republicans increasingly disagree on whether the n-word is offensive. Indeed, the percentage of Republicans who consider the word offensive or unacceptable has actually declined in recent years.The Post reports that just one-third (33 percent) of Trump voters now consider it racist to use the n-word. By comparison, 86 percent of Hillary Clinton voters believe it is racist to use the n-word.
It's not racist because rats really do exist, or something....
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 31, 2019 12:00 AM
