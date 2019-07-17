July 17, 2019
COOL:
'Apollo 11 in Real Time' website replays every second of historic mission (STEPHEN JOHNSON, 16 July, 2019, Big Think)
Apollo 11 in Real Time is a "mission experience" a website, created by Ben Feist, that replays the Apollo 11 mission second by second, starting with archival footage and audio taken 20 hours before launch, and ending just after Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins step onto the USS Hornet recovery ship. The website lets viewers switch between multiple camera angles and also includes:All mission control film footageAll TV transmissions and onboard film footage2,000 photographs11,000 hours of Mission Control audio240 hours of space-to-ground audioAll onboard recorder audio15,000 searchable utterancesPost-mission commentaryAstromaterials sample dataYou can start at the beginning, 1 minute to launch, or you can join the 'in progress' view to see exactly where the mission was at this very second 50 years ago.
