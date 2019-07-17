Apollo 11 in Real Time is a "mission experience" a website, created by Ben Feist, that replays the Apollo 11 mission second by second, starting with archival footage and audio taken 20 hours before launch, and ending just after Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins step onto the USS Hornet recovery ship. The website lets viewers switch between multiple camera angles and also includes:





All mission control film footage

All TV transmissions and onboard film footage

2,000 photographs

11,000 hours of Mission Control audio

240 hours of space-to-ground audio

All onboard recorder audio

15,000 searchable utterances

Post-mission commentary

Astromaterials sample data





You can start at the beginning, 1 minute to launch, or you can join the 'in progress' view to see exactly where the mission was at this very second 50 years ago.