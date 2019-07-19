AS YE SOW...:





The United States is struggling to win its allies' support for an initiative to heighten surveillance of vital Middle East oil shipping lanes because of fears it will increase tension with Iran, six sources familiar with the matter said.





Donald's hatred of Muslims has the better of his isolationism, but there's no reason for our allies to play along. He hates them too.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 19, 2019 12:00 AM

