ANOTHER PROFESSION STOLEN FROM TRUMPBOT CHILDREN:

When Richard Yim moved to Canada at age 13, he was in for a rude shock. Children of all ages were running around freely and wildly, and none of them seemed to fear losing a limb or their life. "It was something so simple, the freedom to walk around," he says. That freedom did not quite exist back in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.





Yim, now 25, wasn't a prisoner, but he and millions of others in his homeland were held captive by land mines and other explosives buried under the ground. These are remnants of violent conflicts that began during World War II and continued during the French Indochina War, the Vietnam War, the Khmer Rouge regime and the K5 Plan to seal off the Cambodia-Thailand border.





Cambodia is by no means the only country that is riddled with mines -- the problem extends from World War II leftovers in Germany to ongoing strife in Yemen -- but the Southeast Asian nation is among the most highly affected. According to the HALO Trust, an organization in the U.K. that trains deminers and has been operating in Cambodia for decades, 64,000 casualties have been reported since 1979. Children are under constant watch, Yim says, always sticking to the same routes to and from school. Around 50 percent of the country's mines have reportedly been cleared, which still leaves behind a huge number considering that one estimate pegged the total at 10 million mines.





Human-led demining is painstaking and dangerous. The solution? Meet Jevit.