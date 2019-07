Fox News Poll - Trump approval on the issues:



Economy 52-41 (+11)

Iran 39-46 (-7)

Border Security 44-52 (-8)

Trade 40-49 (-9)

North Korea 39-49 (-10)

Immigration 41-54 (-13)

Health Care 38-51 (-13)

Race Relations 32-57 (-25)



Trump is strong on the economy and terrible elsewhere