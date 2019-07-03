...AND CHEAPER...:

[T]esla has yet more tidings to celebrate: On Wednesday, Thatcham Research announced that the electric sedan is one of the safest cars in Europe, especially when it comes to avoiding crashes.





In a new round of testing, Thatcham, a British nonprofit that assesses vehicle safety, awarded the Model 3 its highest rating of five stars. In crash testing, which Thatcham administers according to standards set by the European New Car Assessment Programme, the Model 3 posted a 96 percent score for how it protects adults. It got an 86 for keeping kids safe, and 74 for how it treats "vulnerable road users" like pedestrians. (That last test involves firing what looks like a half-bowling ball, intended to simulate a pedestrian's head, into the windshield at 25 mph, then examining how the vehicle absorbs the energy of the impact.)





Good crash ratings are nothing new for Tesla. Safety experts in the US and Europe have praised the automaker for making a structurally sound car by taking advantage of its electric powertrain. The lack of a big engine let Musk's engineers make the front of the car into an especially effective crumple zone. The battery that forms the floor of the vehicle improves the car's rigidity and keeps the center of gravity low, reducing the risk of a rollover. Last year, the US Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the Model 3 five out of five stars. Tesla's Model S sedan and Model X SUV have posted similar scores in the past.





What stands out in the new European results is not just that the Model 3 can take a beating, but that it can avoid one. Of the six cars that earned five stars, the Model 3 is the only one with a "safety assist" score over 80 percent. Its 94 percent is among the highest scores ever seen on a test for that category.