AMERICAN SPRING:

Puerto Rico governor Ricardo Rosselló will resign by Wednesday following nearly two weeks of relentless protests calling for him to step down, according to reports by two major local media outlets.





Rumors of his resignation have circled in Puerto Rico since Sunday, after Rosselló spent the day meeting with cabinet members and mayors of his party. He announced that evening he was resigning to the presidency of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party and would not run for re-election.





Rosselló will offer a farewell announcement that would be broadcast before noon on Wednesday, sources told El Nuevo Día.