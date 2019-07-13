July 13, 2019

ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan under federal investigation for alleged leaks (Anna Giaritelli, July 12, 2019, Washington Examiner)


Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is at the center of a federal investigation into the leak of confidential government information in late June that forced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to call off a nationwide operation, three senior administration officials told the Washington Examiner.

