July 13, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan under federal investigation for alleged leaks (Anna Giaritelli, July 12, 2019, Washington Examiner)
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan is at the center of a federal investigation into the leak of confidential government information in late June that forced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to call off a nationwide operation, three senior administration officials told the Washington Examiner.
