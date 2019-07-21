ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:





Owners have until December 20 to hand in their weapons and the government has set aside NZ$208 million (A$200 million) to compensate them for up to 95% of the original cost.





The buyback comes four months after a lone gunman with semi-automatic weapons attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island, killing 51 people.





More than 2,000 people have surrendered 3,275 firearms, 7,827 parts and accessories and in return authorities have paid them slightly more than NZ$6 million (A$5.76 million) since the buyback began last Saturday, a police spokesperson told Reuters by telephone on Sunday.