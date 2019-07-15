July 15, 2019
ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:
Christopher Steele, the Man Behind the Trump Dossier (Jane Mayer, Jan. 30th, 2018, The New Yorker)
Inevitably, though, word of the dossier began to spread through Washington. A former State Department official recalls a social gathering where he danced around the subject with the British Ambassador, Sir Kim Darroch. After exchanging cryptic hints, to make sure that they were both in the know, he asked the Ambassador, "Is this guy Steele legit?" The Ambassador replied, "Absolutely."
