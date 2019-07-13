ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:





Police Minister Stuart Nash said the objective was to "remove the most dangerous weapons from circulation".





With armed police monitoring the handover, 169 firearms owners handed in 224 weapons and 217 parts and accessories. They were then crushed in hydraulic presses.





More than NZ$433,600 ($290,300) was paid out to gun owners in exchange for their weapons.





Regional police commander Mike Johnson said 903 residents in the Canterbury region, which includes Christchurch, had registered 1,415 firearms to be handed in.





"Police recognise that this is a big change for the law-abiding firearms community and we are hearing really positive feedback from people as they come through today that they are finding the process works well for them," Johnson said.





"Canterbury firearms owners' attitude towards this process has been outstanding."





Ray Berard, who moved to New Zealand from Canada 25 years ago, handed in an assault rifle. He told reporters he had been in the Canadian army and on the Canada shooting team but believed there was no place for military-style firearms in modern society.





"My wife is working as one of the project directors on the hospital rebuild and we were there on the day of the shooting and watched the 35-odd hearses leave the next day," he said.