ALONG THE ANGLOSPHERE:

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's apologies and explanations for a doomed extradition bill have failed to quell political tension and her departure is now seen by many in the Chinese-ruled city as merely a matter of time in a drawn-out, long goodbye.





On Tuesday, Lam described the bill, which would have allowed people in Hong Kong, with its cherished rule of law, to be sent to mainland China for trial and pave the way for assets to be confiscated, as "dead".





But activists and protest groups said they could not trust her words and are increasing demands for her to officially withdraw the bill and step down.





And they are vowing further action, after weeks of huge and at times violent street protests that have plunged the city into its worst crisis since Britain handed it back to Chinese rule in 1997.





On Saturday, some groups will spread their message to mainland traders in a New Territories village near the city's border with China - a step seen as a further provocation of Communist Party leaders in Beijing.





And while Lam, a self-styled "Iron Lady", has vowed to stay on, her latest statements have only fueled speculation that she has already offered to quit.