ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAL:

It's been 20 years since the end of apartheid in South Africa, the system of racial segregation that curtailed the rights of black South Africans for decades. One of the strongest protest movements outside South Africa to dismantle apartheid was in the United States during the 1980s.





Television news images of the violent struggles to end apartheid in South Africa captured the attention of Americans in the 1980s.





They also galvanized support for the U.S. anti-apartheid movement. Former U.S. Congressman Ron Dellums was one of the leaders of the movement.





"Challenging apartheid in South Africa became a logical next place to go," he said.





Dellums worked to expose the plight of South Africa's blacks along with the injustices carried out by the white minority government. Dellums introduced anti-apartheid legislation in Congress banning trade and investment in South Africa, and also led many demonstrations in which ordinary people and many celebrities were arrested.





"They went out there to put themselves on the line to say, 'Look if South Africans could be beaten and jailed the least we could do is go out there and experience some discomfort ourselves and be one with our sisters and brothers in the struggle to liberate them," he said.





Howard Dodson, director of the Howard University Library, remembers protesting with his son outside the South African consulate in Atlanta.





"The anti-apartheid activities in the United States actually reverberated around the world leading other people to develop their own demonstration activities and that was probably as critical to the overthrow of apartheid as anything else that was going on," he said.





Students also protested on university campuses - calling on schools and corporations get rid of their investments in South Africa.















