July 2, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
Majority Backs 'Medicare for All' Replacing Private Plans, if Preferred Providers Stay (YUSRA MURAD, July 2, 2019 , Morning Consult)
It's hilarious that the GOP thinks it can win by running against health care.55% of voters back a Medicare for All system that diminishes the role of private insurers if they retain access to their preferred providers.Independents are 14 points more likely to back the system when told losing their private plan would not mean losing their doctor (42% to 56%).
