July 8, 2019
ALL CHOMEDY IS CHONSERVATIVE:
Kris Kobach, who claimed misspelled names indicated voter fraud, misspells own name in Senate race registration (The Week, 7/08/19)
The mixup was especially ironic for Kobach, who once headed President Trump's so-called voter fraud commission and dedicated his political career to demanding stricter identification for voters. As part of that fight, Kobach has tried to purge voter rolls of names that don't match registrants' state IDs, which would've included names that were misspelled during registration.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2019 7:17 PM