ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:





The Atlantic League nudged America's past time another step closer to modernization with the introduction of robots Wednesday night. During the Atlantic League's All-Star Game in York, Pennsylvania, the plate umpire wore an earpiece to allow computer technology to relay whether to call balls or strikes.





As if techno9logy hadn't done enough for us; getting rid of Joe West and Angel Hernandez would make even the car worthwhile.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2019 12:00 AM

