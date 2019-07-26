Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., explained why he backed a resolution upholding the right to boycott "at home and abroad" -- even though he also voted to condemn the boycott, divestment and sanction movement aimed at Israel





Lewis was a cosponsor of a House resolution, 496,. "affirming that all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad.'" The non-binding resolution was introduced last week by Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., who back BDS.





Resolution 496 does not specifically mention BDS or Israel, but its authors have said that they were moved in part to introduce it because of efforts to penalize Israel boycotters.





Lewis explained his support of this resolution as "a simple demonstration of my ongoing commitment to the ability of every American to exercise the fundamental First Amendment right to protest through nonviolent actions," he said. His statement Thursday noted his role in the civil rights struggles of the 1960s, which included boycotts.





That doesn't mean Lewis personally supports BDS -- in fact, he cosponsored a separate resolution, 246, that passed Tuesday that condemns the movement.