A RAPIST, NOT JUST A RACIST:

Producers at NBC News uncovered a 1992 clip showing President Trump and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein talking about women at a party at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.





The footage was captured for a profile of Trump's then-bachelor life on Faith Daniels' NBC talk show. It features a party Trump threw with NFL cheerleaders at Mar-a-Lago -- then his private residence before it became a resort. Epstein was also there, and the footage shows the two appearing to discuss the women dancing in front of them.





Although their exact conversation cannot be heard over the sound of the music, NBC reported that Trump appears to say, "Look at her back there. She's hot." He then added something that made Epstein bend over with laughter.