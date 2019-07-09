A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

The rate of intermarriage among US Jews is "like a second Holocaust," Israel's new minister of education said.





Rafi Peretz made the statement at a cabinet meeting on July 1, Axios reported Tuesday, citing three people who were in the room.





Peretz, a former chief rabbi of the Israeli army, is the leader of the Union of Right Wing Parties bloc.





Peretz said the assimilation of Jews around the world and mostly in the US was "like a second Holocaust," and also said that, due to intermarriages in the last 70 years, the Jewish people "lost 6 million people," according to the report, which added that Peretz's spokesman confirmed the account.