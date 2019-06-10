June 10, 2019
YOU KNOW YOU'RE HATED WHEN...:
Poll: Trump Has Higher Favorability in New York Than de Blasio (David Rutz, June 10, 2019, Free Beacon)
A Siena College poll showed that 29 percent of New Yorkers view de Blasio favorably, with 53 percent viewing him unfavorably. Trump was viewed favorably by 34 percent, although he had a higher unfavorable rating at 63 percent. Only 3 percent didn't have an opinion on Trump, while 17 percent didn't have one on de Blasio.
The only thing that can save the Mayor is if Donald starts attacking him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 10, 2019 1:38 PM