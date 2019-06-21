YEAH, BUT HILLARY'S EMAILS...:

An advice columnist for Elle fashion magazine said in an account published Friday that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in the dressing room of a New York department store more than two decades ago.





E. Jean Carroll said the incident occurred in either 1995 or 1996, when Trump was a prominent real estate developer and she was a well-known magazine writer and host of a television show.





The account, revealed in an excerpt of Carroll's latest book and published Friday by New York magazine, makes her at least the 16th woman to have accused Trump of sexual misconduct before he became president.