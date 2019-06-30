WITH NO ONE RUNNING WHO TICKS ALL THREE BOXES...:





The number of Democratic primary voters who pick Kamala Harris as their first choice for president doubled after the first Democratic debates, vaulting the California senator into a third-place tie in a new poll. [...]





Harris' surge, which also netted her more than $2.5 million in donations as the second-quarter deadline approaches, came largely at Biden's expense, the poll found. The former vice president, who maintains a large lead over the field at 33 percent, took the biggest post-debate hit, dropping 5 points after the Miami exchange over race and busing to end desegregation.





Sen. Bernie Sanders held steady in second at 19 percent, but the poll found he was the only major candidate to see a measurable drop in his favorability, which fell 7 points, to 67 percentage, since the previous Morning Consult survey.