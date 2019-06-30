June 30, 2019
WHY WOULD YOU REGISTER THEM?:
Motel 6 hotel chain to settle lawsuit over sharing guest lists with ICE (Dan Whitcomb, 6/30/19, Reuters)
Motel 6 has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the budget chain routinely provided guest lists from properties in Arizona to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, court documents showed on Saturday.
Were they also telling them how many people they actually had in a room?
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2019 11:13 AM