WHY WOULD YOU REGISTER THEM?:





Motel 6 has agreed to pay $10 million to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the budget chain routinely provided guest lists from properties in Arizona to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, court documents showed on Saturday.





Were they also telling them how many people they actually had in a room?



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2019 11:13 AM

