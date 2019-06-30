June 30, 2019

WHY SHOULD OUR GUY BE THE ONLY LAUGHINGSTOCK:

Republicans funding Marianne Williamson's campaign for the entertainment value (JTA, 6/30/19)

It's not they are falling in line with her idea to "harness love" to defeat US President Donald Trump. It's that they want to keep her in future Democratic debates. For her entertainment value.

Republican strategist Jeff Roe, who ran the 2016 presidential campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican of Texas, posted a tweet at the end of the second debate on Thursday night calling on Republicans to donate $1 to Williamson's campaign.

