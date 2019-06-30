June 30, 2019
WHY SHOULD OUR GUY BE THE ONLY LAUGHINGSTOCK:
It's not they are falling in line with her idea to "harness love" to defeat US President Donald Trump. It's that they want to keep her in future Democratic debates. For her entertainment value.Republican strategist Jeff Roe, who ran the 2016 presidential campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican of Texas, posted a tweet at the end of the second debate on Thursday night calling on Republicans to donate $1 to Williamson's campaign.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 30, 2019 10:56 AM