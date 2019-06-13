"WHO IS WILLING TO DESTROY A PIECE OF HIS OWN HEART?:

Probably the worst thing President Franklin Roosevelt ever did was Executive Order 9066, which ordered the arrest and incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese-Americans, nearly two-thirds of whom were American citizens. The motivation was purest paranoia and racism -- holding innocent civilians, most of whose families had lived in the United States for two or three generations, responsible for the attack on Pearl Harbor.





For many years, it was thought this was a historical aberration -- an indulgence of the worst human instincts brought on by war fever. President Carter opened an investigation into the story in 1980, and in 1988 President Reagan signed a bill granting reparations of $20,000 to each camp survivor.





But President Trump is following a similar path much further than Roosevelt ever did -- indeed, his administration recently announced they would incarcerate 1,400 children at an Oklahoma army base that was part of the Second World War camp system. Trump's immigrant gulag is already one of the greatest moral atrocities in American history, and there is every sign it is going to get worse if he isn't stopped.