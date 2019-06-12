June 12, 2019
WHILE THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A VISION FOR THE ARAB DICTATORSHIPS IS INSTABILITY:
As Iran stirs worries, Sisi sets vision for Arab security (Hagar Hosny June 12, 2019, Al Monitor)
Sisi said during his speech that the security of the Arab Gulf constitutes a cornerstone for Egypt's national security. He said any attack on Arab national security necessitates wise and deterrent confrontation of any enemy and that the Houthi attacks on the Saudi oil regions and the naval attacks in the UAE reflect blatant terrorism and a threat to Arab national security. Arab leaders have the responsibility to face this terrorism, he added.Abdul Menhem Said, former director of the independent Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, told Al-Monitor by phone, "Sisi's statement that Gulf security is part of Egyptian national security during the summit reflects a relatively new expression in his vision, and it's not common among Egyptian political leaders."
Security can only follow democracy.
MORE:
Republicans join Democrats to rebuke Trump's 'emergency' $8B arms sale to Saudis, Emiratis (CONOR FINNEGAN Jun 12, 2019, ABC News)
"There is no emergency. It's phony, it's made up, and it's an abuse of the law -- once again, attempting to cut Congress out of the whole picture," said the committee's chair, Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y. "This is not a dictatorship. We don't rule this country by fiat ... Remember when you were in school and you learned checks and balances? Congress is a coequal branch of government."The committee's highest-ranking Republican, Rep. Mike McCaul, called the move "unfortunate" and said he was blindsided by it after talking to National Security Adviser John Bolton a week prior to the emergency declaration. He and Engel both questioned how it was an emergency if the transfer of most of these weapons would take months, if not years in some cases -- and why the administration didn't give Congress a formal 30-day notice instead to allow it to vote on the sales.
