WHILE THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A VISION FOR THE ARAB DICTATORSHIPS IS INSTABILITY:

Sisi said during his speech that the security of the Arab Gulf constitutes a cornerstone for Egypt's national security. He said any attack on Arab national security necessitates wise and deterrent confrontation of any enemy and that the Houthi attacks on the Saudi oil regions and the naval attacks in the UAE reflect blatant terrorism and a threat to Arab national security. Arab leaders have the responsibility to face this terrorism, he added.





Abdul Menhem Said, former director of the independent Al-Ahram Center for Political and Strategic Studies, told Al-Monitor by phone, "Sisi's statement that Gulf security is part of Egyptian national security during the summit reflects a relatively new expression in his vision, and it's not common among Egyptian political leaders."