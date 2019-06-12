WHEN YOU IGNORE THE DATA:





A recent analysis by Pew Research finds that Republicans who had positive views of the Tea Party movement in 2014 or 2015 were among Trump's most enthusiastic backers during the 2016 campaign, and continued to have very positive feelings about the president through his first year in office.





In one sense this might be surprising. Imagine traveling back to a Tea Party rally in March 2009 and telling the people like Mr. McQueen--people protesting Democrats, high taxes, stimulus spending, and Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP)--that in a decade their favorite politician/president would be a man who was (right then, in 2009) a registered Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton, donated to Chuck Schumer, and endorsed TARP, and who would (in the future, as a Republican president) propose more stimulus spending than Obama and impose the largest tax hike in post-World War II history. They would have thought you were slandering them and their movement as hypocrites.





But in another sense it's not surprising at all. For the tea party "movement" was never a movement in the sense of being motivated by a clear set of issues and principles.