WE'RE GONNA NEED MORE POPCORN:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is a man on a mission. His objective? To use his influence over Donald Trump to stop war with Iran. Last night, he used his opening monologue to praise the President for having cancelled the military strike on Iran on Thursday night. Almost directly addressing the President, Carlson said into the barrel of the camera: 'Ill-advised wars are like cocaine: The initial rush raises your poll numbers, but the crash is inevitable, and horrible.' He described Trump's change of course as the 'high point of his presidency.' [...]





'Try as you might, you can't expel him. He seems to live forever in the bowels of the federal agencies, periodically reemerging to cause pain and suffering -- but somehow never suffering himself. This is Washington in a nutshell: Blunder into obvious catastrophes, refuse to admit blame, and demand more of the same. That's the John Bolton lifecycle. In between administration jobs, there are always cushy think-tank posts, paid speaking gigs, and cable news appearances. War may be a disaster for America, but for John Bolton and his fellow neocons, it's always good business.'



