WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST (profanity alert):

For the music journalist and author Simon Reynolds, the wave of hologram tours is an affront to the core notion of live performance. "To what extent are these performances in any real sense?" he asks. "A performance - whether showbiz entertainment or performance art - is by definition live, involving the unmediated presence of living performers, whereas the hologram tours are 'un-live' and involve non-presence.





It's unfair competition: established stars continuing their market domination after death and stifling the opportunities for new artists

"On an ethical and economic level, I would liken it to a form of 'ghost slavery'," he continues. "That applies certainly when done without the consent of the star, [but rather] by the artist's estate in collusion with the record company or tour promoter.