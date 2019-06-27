WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:

One year after scientists flipped the switch on Large Hadron Collider (LHC), physicist Lawrence Krauss fretted, "I worry whether we've come to the limits of empirical science." His worry was not unfounded--for in the last eleven years at the cost of over $13B, the sole accomplishment of the LHC has been the confirmation of the Higgs boson, the elusive particle thought to give rise to the property of mass in the universe.





An important discovery to be sure, but one that points to an ever-receding black hole of inquiry as to where the Higgs comes from, why it has the properties it has, along with some other unsolved mysteries that keep researchers scratching their heads well into the wee hours of the morning: [...]





What is the nature of the vacuum?

The "vacuum"--that is, the quantum vacuum ("field" or "potential," as it is alternately called)--is a gossamer fabric of reality comprised of neither matter nor energy, but "potentiality." As quantum theory pioneer Werner Heisenberg once wrote, it is a realm "of potentialities or possibilities rather than one of things and facts." And yet, this mysteriously numinous essence is a well-spring of limitless power from which the entire universe materializes.