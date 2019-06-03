WAIT, YOU EXPECT AMERICA TO KEEP ITS WORD JUST BECAUSE YOU ARE?:

President Hassan Rouhani also responded, stating, "When they put aside the oppressive sanctions, when they stand by their commitments, when they themselves return to the negotiation table which they quit, the path for them is not closed, it is open." Rouhani further said, "[Iran] will not be dominated by any power" and cited "mutual respect within the framework of international laws" as being necessary for talks.





The day before Pompeo's comments, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif remarked, "Some people think we have a problem with Trump. It is not so." Rather, he said, the main obstacle to negotiations is the United States not sticking to its "commitments," meaning the JCPOA.