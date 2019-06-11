UNLIKABLE:

Warren, who has established herself as one of the top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, is as likely to be viewed favorably (46 percent) as unfavorably (46 percent) with the voters who know her best in the Suffolk University/Boston Globe survey. In comparison, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker was viewed favorably by 69 percent of respondents, with just 15 percent viewing him unfavorably. Sixty-six percent said he should run for a third term.





When asked who they would support in the 2020 Democratic primary, Massachusetts voters picked Joe Biden (22 percent) over Warren (10 percent) by a significant margin.