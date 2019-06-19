June 19, 2019
TRUMPONOMICS:
US Steel is idling plants, despite tariffs designed to save them (Chris Isidore, June 19, 2019, CNN Business)
Pain has returned to the US steel industry, despite the tariffs put on imported steel last year that were designed to help.Late Tuesday US Steel announced it will idle two of the blast furnaces where it makes steel, one in its flagship mill in Gary, Indiana, near Chicago, the other in Ecorse, Michigan, near Detroit. The idled furnaces will cut production by about 200,000 tons of steel or more a month, the company said.
