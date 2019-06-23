June 23, 2019

TRUMPISM V. NEOCONSERVATISM:

Trump complains aides he hired are trying to push him into war with Iran, says report: 'It's so disgusting' (Zamira Rahim, 6/23/19, The Independent US)

Donald Trump has reportedly complainted that his closest advisers "want to push [the US] into a war" with Iran, following his decision to cancel military strikes against the Islamic Republic.

"These people want to push us into a war, and it's so disgusting," the US president said about his inner circle of aides, according to The Wall Street Journal.

