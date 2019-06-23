TOO LATE; WE'RE ALREADY LOUSY WITH FRENCH-CANADIANS:

Congratulations to the U.S. Border Patrol. Its recent checkpoint on Route 2 in northwestern Vermont bagged one individual alleged to be "illegally present" in the country, according to the news site VtDigger. And it only took stopping 900 vehicles and questioning their occupants to pull off this critical feat of border enforcement.





Actually, it went better for the Border Patrol than the last time it set up a dragnet on the same stretch of road. In May, no arrests or property seizures were made. [...]





What these two checkpoints did confirm was the prediction the state's congressional delegation made last fall after being notified that Customs and Border Protection intended to stage another round of checkpoints in Vermont. "While these checkpoints will cause needless delays for travelers and hinder commerce between Vermont and Canada, we are not convinced that they will make Vermont or the United States any safer," they wrote.





Going through these checkpoints is indeed a hassle, as readers may recall from the ones erected for long periods years ago on Interstate 91 in Hartford and, for briefer periods, on Interstate 89 in Lebanon. But as the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont has pointed out, the bigger issue is that, absent suspicion of wrongdoing, stopping a line of cars to question their occupants about their citizenship status is inimical to an open society and makes a mockery of the constitutional right to be free from unreasonable, warrantless searches and seizures.